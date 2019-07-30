The Most Cringeworthy Conservative Reactions To The Second Dem Debate

From right-wing pundits to President Donald Trump’s children, conservatives had plenty of grievances to air during the second Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night.

President Trump, meanwhile, was notably silent during the debate after pledging to tune in.

Here’s a roundup of the most cringeworthy conservative takes of the night:

Right-wing radio host Bill O’Reilly:

CNN tees up racist stuff their fave. Do they have a Trump piñata? — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) July 31, 2019

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.:

Elizabeth Warren is talking about filling out forms. On the last form she filled out, she wrote down American Indian. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/norU3MmnyW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Hey Fauxcahontas Speaking of domestic terror, now do ANTIFA!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Warren is talking about the wealthy getting everything as she gets paid $400,000 to teach a single college class. Can’t make this up — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 31, 2019

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy:

It’s clear —> We are now in a battle over the ideology of America. It’s about socialism vs. freedom. The future of our country is at stake. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 31, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC):

Biggest winner of the #DemDebate on immigration — @realdonaldtrump! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 31, 2019

Fox News host Laura Ingraham:

Watching the #DemDebate… most sound like they think they’re running to be Prime Minister of Sweden. There’s little recognition of what the U.S. is actually like. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 31, 2019

Conservative personality Ann Coulter:

Separated at birth … pic.twitter.com/3SdyOQD5z3 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 31, 2019

Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale:

So drug mules walk miles to come across the border. @SenSanders just said if you walk miles to get in you are not a criminal. Guess he doesn’t understand the heroin and fentanyl problem devastating America. They are all the same! They are all out of touch! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 31, 2019

Conservative lobbyist Matt Schlapp:

Democrat women all go to the same jacket store — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) July 31, 2019

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren:

Lol it is a stretch to ask freeloaders to pay for anything in the land of Bernie and Pocahontas. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 31, 2019

Fox Business Network contributor Charles Payne:

Dark psychic force All this racism in cities run by democrats for decades and the best they can do is blame Trump. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 31, 2019

Former Arkansas governor and 2016 presidential candidate Mike Huckabee:

Mike Huckabee says he stands with Marianne Williamson after the second Democratic presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/xfVsy4lcAW — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 31, 2019

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson: