‘Totally Nuts’: The Spiciest Conservative Takes On The Debate

Round two of the first Democratic debates Thursday night kicked off with NBC’s moderators Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie pressing the candidates about student debt relief policies, but soon escalated to direct jabs against President Donald Trump and the candidates talking over each other as they set out to distinguish themselves.

Conservative commentators were following along.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted that the Dems onstage had “gone totally nuts”:

Radio host Hugh Hewitt took great pleasure in witnessing Sen. Kamala Harris’ “food fight” line. “America does not want a food fight, we want to know how we put food on their table,” she said.

I’m sort of enjoying the food fight @KamalaHarris but the eye roll was worth your shutting it down. @JoeBiden applauds you. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) June 28, 2019

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro and Town Hall political editor Guy Benson took issue with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s air time and stance on Medicare For All:

Why is Kirsten Gillibrand getting so much time? Perhaps because all sides of every issue should be heard, and she represents all of them. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2019

Thank you, Sen Gillibrand, for explaining why “moderate” Medicare For All phase-ins will destroy private insurance, which would then be outlawed. Put that one in the clip bank. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2019

Shapiro even added “grades” to his debate analysis a mere 36 minutes in:

Grades so far:

Biden: C

Bernie: D

Gillibrand: F

Harris: A

Buttigieg: A

Swalwell: F

Yang: N/A

Bennett: B

Hickenlooper: N/A

Williamson: Grades steal your soul — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2019

Former Arkansas governor-turned-Fox News pundit Mike Huckabee managed to go Biblical as he weighed in on the Democrats talking over each other:

All the Dems talking at once and some in a foreign language. Sounds like a cross between a prime-time cable news shout-fest and a Pentecostal Tent revival where everyone is speaking in tongues. Tower of Babel comes to prime time! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 28, 2019

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain had a “better” first impression of round two of the Democratic debate Thursday night than the previous night.