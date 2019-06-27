Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

‘Totally Nuts’: The Spiciest Conservative Takes On The Debate

at the XXX panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images North America
By
June 27, 2019 9:58 pm

Round two of the first Democratic debates Thursday night kicked off with NBC’s moderators Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie pressing the candidates about student debt relief policies, but soon escalated to direct jabs against President Donald Trump and the candidates talking over each other as they set out to distinguish themselves.

Conservative commentators were following along.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted that the Dems onstage had “gone totally nuts”:

Radio host Hugh Hewitt took great pleasure in witnessing Sen. Kamala Harris’ “food fight” line. “America does not want a food fight, we want to know how we put food on their table,” she said.

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro and Town Hall political editor Guy Benson took issue with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s air time and stance on Medicare For All:

Shapiro even added “grades” to his debate analysis a mere 36 minutes in:

Former Arkansas governor-turned-Fox News pundit Mike Huckabee managed to go Biblical as he weighed in on the Democrats talking over each other:

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain had a “better” first impression of round two of the Democratic debate Thursday night than the previous night.

 

