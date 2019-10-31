Conservatives Outraged Over Dem Dressing Up As ‘Batman’ On Halloween

Latest
Rep. Katie Porter walking around the hall of Congress on October 31, 2019.
October 31, 2019 1:21 pm
Conservatives simply cannot believe Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) dared to wear a costume on Halloween.

“As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, @RepKatiePorter is prancing around dressed as Batman,” the National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted on Wednesday. “This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment. #CA45”

“They are voting on impeachment and Rep. Katie Porter is wearing a Batman costume,” fumed Carmine Sabia, managing editor for The Federalist.

“Democrat Rep. Katie Porter is making a mockery of the House of Representatives,” complained Steve Guest, the Republican National Committee’s rapid response director.

But multiple reporters confirmed the congresswoman only wore the costume during a Financial Services Committee session, not to the widely anticipated House vote on the impeachment resolution.

Porter had one other correction for her critics: She’s not dressed as Batman.

“Batgirl,” she told Washington Post reporter Mike DeBonis. “It’s not Batman. It’s Batgirl.”

Porter’s office did not respond to request for comment.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
