Connecticut Governor Delays Late April Presidential Primary

Gov. Ned Lamont speaks at a press conference at the UConn School of Business Graduate Learning Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)
Gov. Ned Lamont speaks at a press conference at the UConn School of Business Graduate Learning Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
By
|
March 19, 2020 4:05 p.m.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced Thursday that he is moving the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 2 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Connecticut has 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. The state’s neighbor, New York, has the most cases in the country.

Lamont also announced Thursday that he is shuttering hair and nail salons, after closing bars and restaurants last week.

Connecticut joins Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland in delaying their primaries. Some states who have already held their primaries, like Alabama, have announced delays of other races.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
