Connecticut Governor Delays Late April Presidential Primary

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced Thursday that he is moving the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 2 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd. I will provide more information later today. #COVID19 #2020Primaries — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2020

Connecticut has 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. The state’s neighbor, New York, has the most cases in the country.

Lamont also announced Thursday that he is shuttering hair and nail salons, after closing bars and restaurants last week.

Connecticut joins Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland in delaying their primaries. Some states who have already held their primaries, like Alabama, have announced delays of other races.