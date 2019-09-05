Democratic Rep’s GOP Challenger Has The Exact Same Name As Him

It’s a tale of two Rauls.

A Republican launched his campaign on Thursday against Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA).

His name? Raul Ruiz, a 57-year-old carpenter from Riverside County, California.

“Obviously that’s going to create some confusion — to whose benefit or regret I don’t know,” the Republican Ruiz told Politico.

“I’ll say this: I had the name first,” said the Republican Ruiz, who is 10 years older than his Democratic counterpart.

According to his campaign site, the Republican Ruiz is running because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “and the radical liberals” are “threatening what makes this country great.”

Neither of the Ruizes were immediately available for comment.