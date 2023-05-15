Latest
Comer Admits House GOP Lost Their Big Smoking Gun In Supposed Biden Probe

UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, conducts a news conference on the investigation into the Biden family's "influence peddling to enrich the... UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, conducts a news conference on the investigation into the Biden family's "influence peddling to enrich themselves," in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 15, 2023 11:47 a.m.
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) — Chairman of the House Oversight Committee — revealed House Republicans have lost a key informant in their latest so-called investigation into their favorite targets: President Biden and his family.

“Unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there,” Comer said during a Sunday Fox News interview

Much of the GOP pushed claims against President Biden and his family have consisted of Comer and other MAGA Republicans doing Fox News hits, throwing around vague, unsubstantiated accusations and failing to link allegations about supposed wrongdoings to any actual evidence.  

Now Comer claims — weeks into Republicans yelling about the Biden family’s so-called “influence peddling” — a top witness has disappeared into thin air. 

“Hold on a second, Congressman,” anchor Maria Bartiromo asked, seemingly shocked by Comer’s remark. “Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?”

“We’re hopeful that we can find the informant,” Comer responded.

“Remember these informants are kinda in the spy business. So, they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that,” he added, trying to downplay the fact that their supposed smoking gun is missing.

This is not the first time House Republicans revealed they don’t have any actual evidence against President Biden and his family that backs up their allegations about some deep-web of corruption.

Last week, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said people will have to “infer what’s happening,” acknowledging there is no “hard proof” that will make their case.

“You have to infer what’s happening here… you’re not gonna get necessarily hard proof but there’s such a huge body of evidence,” Johnson said during a Fox News interview.

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM.
