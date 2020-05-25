Latest
3 mins ago
WHO Halts Trial Of Trump’s Anti-Malaria Drug After Study Finds Higher Mortality Rate In COVID Cases
33 mins ago
Trump Marks Memorial Day By Calling Rep. Who Is A Marine Vet An ‘American Fraud’
3 hours ago
‘It Feels Good To Be Out Of My House’: Biden Makes First In-Person Appearance In 2 Months

Columbia Doctor Defends University After Trump Bashes ‘Liberal’ Institution Over Damning COVID Study

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
May 25, 2020 9:50 a.m.

Dr. Craig Spencer, the director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at Columbia University, defend his colleagues on Sunday night after President Donald Trump attacked the university for discovering that tens of thousands of American lives could’ve been saved had action on COVID-19 been taken sooner in March.

“For months, me & my colleagues at Columbia University’s medical center have treated thousands of #COVID19 patients,” Spencer tweeted. “Every one with dignity. Never disgracefully.”

The doctor linked to the Washington Post op-ed he’d written in April about doctors’ sacrifices in treating COVID-19 patients.

“I still choke up when I read it,” he tweeted. “We are not disgraceful.”

Trump bashed Columbia after its researchers found in a study that approximately 36,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. could’ve been prevented by May 2 if social distancing measures had been put in place a week sooner on March 1.

“Columbia’s a liberal, disgraceful institution to write that,” he told “Full Measure” host Sharyl Attkisson in a pre-taped interview.

The President accused the university of “playing right to their little group of people that tell them what to do” without specifying who exactly he was referring to.

The death toll from the outbreak in the U.S. had reached nearly 98,000 by Monday morning, per John Hopkins University.

Correction: The original post erroneously stated the COVID-19 death toll reported by John Hopkins was close to 78,000. The correction number is 98,000.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30