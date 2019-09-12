Another Colorado Democrat Ends Senate Campaign To Support Hickenlooper

Yet another Colorado Democrat is yielding to former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign.

Dan Baer, who had been appointed by Hickenlooper as executive director of Colorado’s Department of Higher Education, announced on Thursday that he’s suspending his campaign against Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and throwing his support behind Hickenlooper instead.

The former candidate told NBC affiliate Next 9NEWS that Hickenlooper’s entry into the race “changes the odds.”

Baer explained his support for Hickenlooper by pointing at their history of working together.

“I still believe that I had a strong candidacy and a strong case to make,” he said. “And I think now it’s clear the John will be our candidate next fall.”

Another Senate candidate, Mike Johnston, dropped out of the race in early September, saying that Hickenlooper’s campaign would require “a negative race that’s not one that matches my values.”