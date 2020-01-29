NRSC Assails Collins’ ‘Selfish’ And ‘Shortsighted’ Senate Bid

The National Republican Senatorial Committee blasted Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) Wednesday for announcing his challenge to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in her attempt to hang on to her appointed seat in November.

“The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning,” the NRSC said in a press release. “Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump.”

Collins announced his bid earlier Wednesday morning:

For months, I have given serious deliberation to the role I should serve that would best benefit GA, the country and @realDonaldTrump. Today, I have officially launched my campaign for Senate to do just that. I invite you to join our campaign here:https://t.co/xubaYUr5RP — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) January 29, 2020

Loeffler was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-GA) seat after he retired late last year due to health problems. Collins had also thrown his name into the hat, and had the backing of President Donald Trump. However, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tapped Loeffler, believing that she’d be better-suited to winning over suburbanites and women.

The two will go head to head in a jungle primary in November, where the top two vote-getters will proceed to a January runoff if no one exceeds 50 percent.

Loeffler has promised to use her prodigious wealth to boost her name recognition in the state, a necessity if an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from last week is any indication.

Among Republicans, only a third have a favorable view of Loeffler. Over half have a positive view of Collins, likely due to his ardent support of Trump during the House’s impeachment inquiry and ubiquitous presence on Fox News.