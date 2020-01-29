Latest
Giuliani Calls Bolton A ‘Backstabber,’ Denies Adviser Told Him To Stop Ukraine Scheme
Trump Lashes Out At Bolton In Wake Of Bombshell Manuscript: ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacts at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 17, 2019. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday refused Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer's framework on impeachment trial including testimony from four former and current White House senior officials, signaling that he wants the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to mirror that of Bill Clinton. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)
McConnell Tells GOP Senators There Aren’t Enough Votes To Block Witnesses Yet

NRSC Assails Collins’ ‘Selfish’ And ‘Shortsighted’ Senate Bid

UNITED STATES - JUNE 26: Ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., arrives for the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Copyright Office" on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
January 29, 2020 10:06 a.m.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee blasted Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) Wednesday for announcing his challenge to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in her attempt to hang on to her appointed seat in November.

“The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning,” the NRSC said in a press release. “Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump.”

Collins announced his bid earlier Wednesday morning:

Loeffler was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-GA) seat after he retired late last year due to health problems. Collins had also thrown his name into the hat, and had the backing of President Donald Trump. However, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tapped Loeffler, believing that she’d be better-suited to winning over suburbanites and women.

The two will go head to head in a jungle primary in November, where the top two vote-getters will proceed to a January runoff if no one exceeds 50 percent.

Loeffler has promised to use her prodigious wealth to boost her name recognition in the state, a necessity if an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from last week is any indication.

Among Republicans, only a third have a favorable view of Loeffler. Over half have a positive view of Collins, likely due to his ardent support of Trump during the House’s impeachment inquiry and ubiquitous presence on Fox News.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
