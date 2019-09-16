Susan Collins’ Dem Challenger Pounces On Kavanaugh Vote After NYT Report

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon (D), Sen. Susan Collin’s Democratic opponent, took a shot at the Maine Republican after the New York Times published a new allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend.

After a Times report revealed that a former Yale student had allegedly witnessed Kavanaugh pushing his penis into a woman’s hand at a college party, Gideon posted a reminder that Collins had provided the decisive vote to confirm the Supreme Court justice last year.

“I’m running against Susan Collins for Senate,” Gideon tweeted with a link to her fundraiser and an image of Collins and Kavanaugh together. “I’m tired of hoping that Susan Collins does the right thing when she has shown time and time again that she puts Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell ahead of Mainers.”

I’m running against Susan Collins for Senate. I’m tired of hoping that Susan Collins does the right thing when she has shown time and time again that she puts Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell ahead of Mainers. If you’re with me, please make a contribution to our campaign today. — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) September 15, 2019

The Democrat also retweeted a post from actor Patricia Arquette, who wrote “Still pissed about @SenatorCollins Kavanaugh vote? Then if you can support her Democratic opponent- @SaraGideon.”

Gideon had attacked Collins over her vote for Kavanaugh when she first launched her campaign against the GOP incumbent, accusing Collins of putting “women’s control over their own health decisions in extreme jeopardy.”