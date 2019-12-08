Latest
34 mins ago
NATO Anniversary Event Cancelled After US Embassy Bans Trump Critic From Attending
2 hours ago
Nunes Says He Got A Call From A Number Belonging To Lev Parnas’ Wife, Spoke To ‘Someone’
4 hours ago
Cruz Prompts Laughter In NBC Studio After Trying To Peddle Bogus Ukraine Conspiracy Theory

Collins Demands Nadler Postpone Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Hearing On Monday

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks with ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) before a hearing about the Mueller report on June 10, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
December 8, 2019 4:49 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) demanded this weekend that committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) delay the impeachment hearing scheduled for Monday.

“Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness,” Collins said in a statement on Saturday, following the committee’s release of its report outlining the constitutional basis for impeaching President Donald Trump.

The Republican lawmaker repeated his demand on Sunday, telling “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) were rushing too quickly with the impeachment resolution the Judiciary had approved in September.

“I didn’t realize that we were going to get it back for simply a rubber stamp,” Collins said. “I didn’t realize the Judiciary Committee was being used as a puppet from Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff to just do their bidding and dirty work.”

The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 AM EST.

Watch Collins below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: