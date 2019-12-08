Collins Demands Nadler Postpone Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Hearing On Monday

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) demanded this weekend that committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) delay the impeachment hearing scheduled for Monday.

“Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness,” Collins said in a statement on Saturday, following the committee’s release of its report outlining the constitutional basis for impeaching President Donald Trump.

The Republican lawmaker repeated his demand on Sunday, telling “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) were rushing too quickly with the impeachment resolution the Judiciary had approved in September.

“I didn’t realize that we were going to get it back for simply a rubber stamp,” Collins said. “I didn’t realize the Judiciary Committee was being used as a puppet from Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff to just do their bidding and dirty work.”

The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 AM EST.

