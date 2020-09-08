Cohen: Trump ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About His White Working Class Supporters

Latest
September 8, 2020 8:34 a.m.

In his new book, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer who is currently serving a prison sentence, portrayed his ex-client as an elitist with little concern for those who support him if they aren’t from “the ruling class.”

According to Cohen’s tell-all book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” as reported by NBC News on Tuesday, Trump held a deep admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential race, admiration that was sparked by the now-President’s infatuation with wealth and power.

“Everyone other than the ruling class on earth was like an ant, to his way of thinking, their lives meaningless and always subject to the whims of the true rulers of the world,” Cohen wrote.

“The cosmic joke was that Trump convinced a vast swath of working-class white folks in the Midwest that he cared about their well-being,” the former attorney added. “The truth was that he couldn’t care less.”

When TPM asked for a response to Cohen’s comments, White House spokesperson Judd Deere pointed to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s previous remarks deriding the former attorney as a “disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer.”

“He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies,” she said.

Cohen is currently serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud and campaign finance violations. The ex-lawyer told Congress that he had carried out the latter, which involved hush payments to several of Trump’s mistresses right before the 2016 election, at his client’s direction.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
