Update To Classified System Keeps Log Of Who Accessed Docs Like Ukrainian Call

October 1, 2019 4:00 pm
The White House reportedly updated the National Security Council secret codeword system in 2018, adding a feature that keeps track of who accessed documents like President Donald Trump’s call transcript with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Politico, the update was installed to prevent leaks. Now that the whistleblower complaint revealed that Trump administration has been using the system to hide politically embarrassing calls with foreign leaders, Democrats will likely have a vested interest in who exactly stashed the transcripts behind codeword protection.

The update was installed after transcripts of Trump’s calls with the leaders of Australia and Mexico were leaked to the press last year.

Kate Riga
