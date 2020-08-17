CO Sec Of State: Let’s Not Take Voting Advice From POTUS Who Asks For Foreign Election Meddling

Latest
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 6: Colorado secretary of state elect Jena Griswold during the Democratic watch party in downtown Denver on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
Colorado Secretary of State-Elect Jena Griswold during the Democratic watch party in downtown Denver on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
August 17, 2020 3:21 p.m.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) torched President Donald Trump on Monday in the face of his crusade against voting by mail, which he falsely claims jeopardizes election security, given that he’s openly encouraged countries like China and Russia to get involved in U.S elections on his behalf.

“The President’s attacks aren’t really about the security of the election or drop boxes,” Griswold told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur. “They’re about trying to drive down confidence in our elections.”

“And I would just say we shouldn’t take election advice from someone who has invited foreign interference into our elections,” she added.

The state official stated that her office has received an “increased level of calls and concern” about the security of mailing in their votes due to Trump’s attacks.

“Unfortunately, the President is doing everything he can to undermine confidence and take away the people’s right to vote,” she said.

Unlike most states, Colorado had been holding all its elections via mail for years before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many other states to ramp up their mail-in voting efforts.

Watch Griswold below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
