CNN: WH Admits Ukraine Call Record Was Moved To Special Classified System

during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8.
US President Donald Trump waits to speak on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to congratulate him on his recent election victory in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 27, 2017.
September 27, 2019 11:34 am
The White House acknowledged Friday that Trump administration lawyers moved a record of President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president to a separate system for classified documents, CNN first reported.

An unnamed senior White House official told CNN: “NSC [National Security Council] lawyers directed that the classified document be handled appropriately.”

An administration official sent the same statement to TPM.

That appeared to be a reference to an aspect of the anonymous whistleblower’s complaint about the memorandum of the call, which contained a rough record of what was said and shows Trump pressuring Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower’s complaint, which focuses on the events surrounding the call, alleged that the whistleblower “learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced—as is customary— by the White House Situation room.”

White House officials, the whistleblower alleged, claimed they’d been “directed” by “White House lawyers” to move the transcript into a separate electronic filing system that’s otherwise used to handle sensitive classified information.

The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing unnamed current and former administration officials, that in order to transfer a call record into the classified system in which it was reportedly held “a senior White House official — someone as high as the chief of staff or the national security adviser — must make a formal written request to do so, according to two people who worked with memos of calls with foreign leaders.”

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats.
