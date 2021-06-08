Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 8: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen during a House Judiciary Committee markup in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the unredacted Mueller report to the committee. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
41 mins ago ago
Newsmax Rejects Gaetz As Potential Hire Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Probe
DENVER, CO - MAY 13: A general view of the scoreboard featuring the All-Star Game logo during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
14 hours ago ago
MLB Slams Lawsuit Over All-Star Game Relocation As ‘Political Theatrics’
16 hours ago ago
Far-Right Broadcaster Keeps Up Anti-Vaxx Crusade Even After COVID Plagues Office

CNN: New Audio Shows Giuliani Pressured Ukraine To Announce Inquiry Into Biden Conspiracies

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, attends the game between the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By
|
June 8, 2021 8:32 a.m.

New audio reportedly shows former President Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer Rudy Giuliani pressured the Ukrainian government in 2019 to announce it would investigate groundless claims about then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. 

CNN reported on Monday that it had obtained audio from a nearly two-year-old phone call between Giuliani, US diplomat Kurt Volker, and Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2019. 

According to CNN, Giuliani can be heard repeatedly pressing for the investigations and suggesting that diplomatic relations between the two countries would improve if Zelensky publicly announced investigations into claims of possible corruption by Biden in Ukraine and that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election to hurt Trump. 

“All we need from the President [Zelensky] is to say, I’m gonna put an honest prosecutor in charge, he’s gonna investigate and dig up the evidence, that presently exists and is there any other evidence about involvement of the 2016 election, and then the Biden thing has to be run out,” Giuliani said, according to the audio. He urged that “someone in Ukraine’s gotta take that seriously.”

The new audio evidence has emerged after key details from the call were first reported by Time in February. BuzzFeed News later published a transcript of the pivotal call which paved the way for Trump’s infamous call just three days later with the Ukrainian president. 

Both calls figured into Trump’s first impeachment trial over accusations that Trump had solicited help from Ukraine to boost his presidential campaign.

Giuliani’s efforts to undermine now President Joe Biden’s candidacy ahead of the 2020 presidential election have been well-documented. He spent months meeting with Ukrainians and looking for dirt on the Biden family that could boost Trump. 

In April, the FBI raided Giuliani’s home and office and seized electronic advices for examination amid an ongoing criminal investigation into Giuliani and his Ukraine dealings. It’s unclear whether the call with Yermak is part of that investigation. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing. 

 

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: