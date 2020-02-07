CNN: Mulvaney In Jeopardy Following Trump’s Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

Latest
President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney before departing from the White House on January 13, 2020. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
February 7, 2020 10:35 a.m.
The knives are out now that President Donald Trump’s impeachment saga has come to a close, and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney may become one of the casualties.

CNN reported on Friday morning that Trump may oust Mulvaney after having waited through the House impeachment investigation and the subsequent Senate impeachment trial to make any staffing shake-ups.

However, Trump doesn’t want Mulvaney removed until he can find a replacement, according to White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

Though nothing has been decided yet, outgoing Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), a trusty Trump defender during the impeachment process, is reportedly the top candidate for the job. He announced in December that he would retire at the end of his term and hinted at potentially joining the Trump team “officially.”

Trump has reportedly grown unhappy with Mulvaney after the White House official’s disastrous presser in October during which he fully admitted to a quid pro quo with Ukraine over U.S. military aid to the European country and an investigation into Joe Biden. Mulvaney walked back his remark several hours later.

The White House is also aiming to expel Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and potentially others in retaliation for testifying in the impeachment investigation.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
