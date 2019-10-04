Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - September 23: Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to journalists before votes on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday September 23, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
23 mins ago
Romney Shows Signs Of Spine: Trump’s ‘Brazen’ Appeals To China, Ukraine Are ‘Appalling’
60 mins ago
These Are The Trump-Desired Quid Pro Quos State’s Ukraine Officials Were Pushing
1 hour ago
Trump’s New Defense: Repeat ‘Corruption’ Over And Over Again

Huh? CNN Hosts Think GOP Would Warm To Impeachment If Dems Didn’t Overreach

WASHINGTON DC-FEBRUARY 22, 2011: CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash at Childhelp's Annual Capitol Careaoke event held in the atrium ballroom at the Ronald Reagan Building.Founded in 1959 by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson (they played the girlfriends of Ricky and David Nelson on "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet"), Childhelp is one of the the oldest and largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect. Childhelp residential treatment Villages are located all over the United States. Rebecca Cooper of ABC7 founded this annual fundraiser for Childhelp called "Capitol Careaoke" where many local celebrities are scheduled to sing karaoke during the seated dinner. In its fourth year this is a fabulous event and it is quite fun to watch slightly tipsy anchors from CNN pitted against Fox news in song! The event raised approximately 150K through ticket sales and the silent auction... the average ticket costing $500.00 Tracey Madigan and Suzanne Singer were co-chairs of the event. (Photo by Rebecca D'Angelo/For the Washington Post)
WASHINGTON DC-FEBRUARY 22, 2011: CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash at Childhelp's Annual Capitol Careaoke event held in the atrium ballroom at the Ronald Reagan Building. Founded in 1959 by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne... WASHINGTON DC-FEBRUARY 22, 2011: CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash at Childhelp's Annual Capitol Careaoke event held in the atrium ballroom at the Ronald Reagan Building. Founded in 1959 by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson (they played the girlfriends of Ricky and David Nelson on "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet"), Childhelp is one of the the oldest and largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect. Childhelp residential treatment Villages are located all over the United States. Rebecca Cooper of ABC7 founded this annual fundraiser for Childhelp called "Capitol Careaoke" where many local celebrities are scheduled to sing karaoke during the seated dinner. In its fourth year this is a fabulous event and it is quite fun to watch slightly tipsy anchors from CNN pitted against Fox news in song! The event raised approximately 150K through ticket sales and the silent auction... the average ticket costing $500.00 Tracey Madigan and Suzanne Singer were co-chairs of the event. (Photo by Rebecca D'Angelo/For the Washington Post) MORE LESS
By
|
October 4, 2019 1:36 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

CNN hosts John King and Dana Bash made specious argument on Friday that if Democrats hadn’t been trumpeting impeachment for the past two years, Republicans might be more on board with the effort.

What, wait?

During a Friday segment on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” a panel of political correspondents discussed the lack of strategy from the White House in the midst of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and theorized how Republicans would be more on board with the idea of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“The Republicans on the Hill are walking down this line that, ‘This is wrong, this is appalling. This is not something I would do.’ But a lot of them quickly add, ‘it’s not impeachable,'” Wall Street Journal White House reporter Michael Bender said.

King agreed and said that Bender made “a great point.” He added that Democrats spent the last two-and-a-half years talking about impeaching Trump — and perhaps jumped the gun.

If they had talked about how they didn’t like his behavior, they had aggressive oversight — but they had themselves repeatedly used the impeachment word,” King said. “Would Republicans be more open-minded?”

Bash said that she believed that would be the case.

“I think yes, because some of the Republicans who are quiet are also saying that what they hear from their constituents back home is: ugh, enough already,” Bash said. “That it’s the Russia hangover and that they think it’s just more of this.”

Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party has been absolute, and there’s no evidence that GOP lawmakers would break from the President to support an impeachment inquiry under any circumstances. When Paul Ryan was speaker of the House, he bent over backward to avoid commenting on Trump’s controversial tweets. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), once a fierce critic of Trump, has fully joined the President in his corner.

If Republicans were inclined to impeach anyone, it would be Trump’s 2016 opponent.

In the week leading up to the 2016 presidential election, senior Republican lawmakers openly discussed the prospect of a Hillary Clinton impeachment if she won the election. Even shortly after Trump’s inauguration, former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz posted on Instagram that despite how he thanked Clinton for her service, “the investigation continues.”

Watch the CNN panel below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: