CNN To Host Town Hall With 2020 Democratic Candidates On LGBTQ+ Issues

CNN announced on Thursday that it will partner with the Human Rights Campaign to hold a town hall with the 2020 Democratic candidates on LGBTQ+ issues.

Candidates who meet the requirements to participate in the primary debates on October 15 and 16 will be invited to the town hall, which is scheduled for October 10.

CNN reported that out of the candidates who qualify, so far Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) have accepted the invitation to the town hall.

HRC president Alphonso David said in a statement that the event comes at a “critical time” during the Trump era, citing rising hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, particularly against trans women of color.

“Although the federal government should be protecting all residents, the Trump-Pence Administration is directly attacking our community by banning transgender troops from serving our country openly, undermining health care services for people living with HIV, and seeking to erase LGBTQ people from protections under law,” said David.