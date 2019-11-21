Chris Cuomo Epically Fails Attempt To Debunk Trump Impeachment Defense

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s attempt at debunking President Trump’s impeachment defense didn’t go as planned.

During a Thursday segment, Cuomo discussed how Trump has a “very interesting theory” where he’s “never been able to hear a phone call when it wasn’t on speaker phone from anybody.” Cuomo then proceeded to “play with that for a second” by calling his mother on live television.

When Cuomo asked “Mom, can you hear me?” there was only silence.

Cuomo then brought Dana Bash into the phone call, which only led to more silence.

“I’m with Dana Bash, you know how you’re always telling me to let her talk because she’s so smart and I shouldn’t say so much. Can you just say hello?” Cuomo said over the phone, which was again met with silence. “Mom? She probably can’t hear me. Mom, can you hear me?”

A few seconds later, Cuomo’s mother finally said, “Yes, I hear you. When you talk to me, I hear you,” after turning speakerphone on.

Bash then said, “Hi, Mrs. Cuomo. How are you?” but appeared to not hear Cuomo mother’s response.

Cuomo then clarified that his phone was not on speakerphone and argued that Bash could hear his mother.

“This is not on speakerphone, it’s regular phone. It’s two feet away from Dana. She can hear my mother,” Cuomo said. “I’m not sure mom can hear us. Mom, thank you very much. Thank you for not saying anything that will get me in trouble. I’ll call you back. I love you.”

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below: