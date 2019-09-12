Climate Denier Who’s Complained About The ‘Demonization’ Of CO2 Is Leaving WH

The climate change denier who once argued that the “demonization” of carbon dioxide was the same as the “demonization of the poor Jews under Hitler” is leaving the White House, E&E News was first to report.

William Happer, a retired Princeton physics professor, was serving as the deputy assistant for emerging technologies on the National Security Council for the past year. Earlier this year, President Trump tasked Happer with leading a new panel that would attempt to “peer review,” or discredit, climate science. Happer is known for arguing in support of the release of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, and he has claimed climate scientists are in a “cult” and that the world is experiencing a “CO2 famine.”

In July, the Trump administration announced it was nixing the panel Happer was meant to lead.

Happer’s departure comes just days after his boss, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, was ousted from the White House. Bolton reportedly was in favor of the anti-climate science panel and advocated for bringing Happer onboard.