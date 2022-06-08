Latest
1 hour ago ago
Trump-Backed Masters Boosts Far-Right Conspiracy That FBI Was Behind Jan 6
4 hours ago ago
Judge Orders Eastman To Turn Over Emails On Potential ‘Crime,’ Secretive Group’s Meetings
on September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 hours ago ago
Armed Man Arrested Near Kavanaugh’s Home After Threatening To Kill Justice

Report: Jan. 6 Panel In Talks With Cipollone To Testify Publicly

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (R) waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump m... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (R) waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump met with members of the Senate GOP. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 8, 2022 12:44 p.m.

The House Jan. 6 Committee and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who had a front-row seat to Donald Trump’s 2020 election steal efforts, are hashing out terms for the attorney’s potential public testimony, according to ABC News.

Cipollone, who already appeared privately in front of the committee in April, reportedly told the committee that he would only testify publicly on ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s role in helping Trump try to weaponize the DOJ in his bid to cling to power after the 2020 election.

ABC News reported that the Jan. 6 panel wants Cipollone to testify publicly alongside ex-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, ex-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel, the ex-head of the DOJ’s office of legal counsel.

All four former Trump officials witnessed Clark, who was the acting head of the DOJ’s civil division at the time, scheming to undermine Joe Biden’s victory in the election in different ways. Clark told Rosen and Donoghue in December 2020 that he wanted the DOJ to hold a press conference announcing an investigation into voter fraud. Additionally, Clark pushed them to sign a letter he’d written urging Georgia lawmakers to call a special session to overturn the state’s election results. And Rosen alerted Cipollone and Engel to Clark’s plot to replace him as acting attorney general.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Cipollone was part of the infamous Oval Office meeting on Jan. 3 last year in which he and DOJ leadership warned Trump that they would all resign if he replaced Rosen with Clark.

Their threat ultimately convinced Trump not to go through with the plan.

Cipollone also pushed back against Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell’s jaw-dropping proposal in December 2020 that Trump issue an executive order directing the Defense Department to seize voting machines across the country.

Additionally, Cipollone was in contact with Trump on the day of the Capitol insurrection at least once: White House call logs show that the then-president called Cipollone hours after the attack, and it’s been reported that they spoke sometime in the seven-hour gap in the White House’s call records on that day.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: