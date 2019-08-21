Latest
Cindy McCain Gently Prods Lindsey Graham To Return To The Light

August 21, 2019
Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), gently encouraged some of her husband’s closest Republican allies to “begin to move in the right direction,” including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), her husband’s closest friend in Congress.

While she did not call out President Trump directly, that’s likely the “direction” she was cautioning against.

Graham is now considered one of President Trump’s closest allies and golfing buddies, a move that many speculate the late maverick senator wouldn’t be a fan of if he were around to witness it. McCain made his disagreements with Trump well known. His famous “thumbs down” vote on the repeal of a portion of Obamacare has haunted Trump’s dreams, and the President’s Twitter timeline, ever since.

And Trump’s grief with John McCain extended beyond the senator’s death. During a visit to Japan earlier this year, a member of the Trump administration reportedly requested that the U.S.S. John McCain name on the famous warship be covered up during Trump’s visit. Trump denied any knowledge of the directive.

“Lindsey has his own political career to worry about and his own political life,” Cindy McCain told ABC News in a new interview. “I would just hope that in the long run, everyone would begin to move in the right direction, including Lindsey or anybody else.”

“Lindsey’s a part of my family,” she continued. “He’s a good friend and I cannot, (and) will not, be critical of Lindsey.”

Read the full interview here. 

