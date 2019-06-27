Latest
10 mins ago
Pelosi Pleased With Census Ruling: ‘I Certainly Hope’ Citizenship Question Stays Off
1 hour ago
Kagan Rips Roberts For ‘Tragically Wrong’ Opinion OKing Partisan Gerrymandering
1 hour ago
SCOTUS Upholds Decision Blocking Census Citizenship Question
news 2020 Elections

Booker, O’Rourke, And Warren Got The Most Words In During Democratic Debate

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 27, 2019 12:12 pm

In a primary debate crammed with ten people, the candidates were bound to wrestle over precious few minutes to be heard on Wednesday night.

FiveThirtyEight’s transcript analysis found that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made the most of the debate, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), then Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

MSNBC host Chuck Todd, one of the debate moderators, spoke more words than Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Julián Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), according to FiveThirtyEight’s analysis.

However, Todd dealt with some technical difficulties during the debate, forcing him to speak to the control room and ask the same question several times, which likely contributed to him getting in more words than many of the candidates

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: