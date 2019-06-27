Booker, O’Rourke, And Warren Got The Most Words In During Democratic Debate

In a primary debate crammed with ten people, the candidates were bound to wrestle over precious few minutes to be heard on Wednesday night.

FiveThirtyEight’s transcript analysis found that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made the most of the debate, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), then Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

MSNBC host Chuck Todd, one of the debate moderators, spoke more words than Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Julián Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), according to FiveThirtyEight’s analysis.

However, Todd dealt with some technical difficulties during the debate, forcing him to speak to the control room and ask the same question several times, which likely contributed to him getting in more words than many of the candidates