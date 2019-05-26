Latest
Chuck Todd Tussles With Huckabee Sanders: ‘What’s Rich Is Who’s Muddying Waters’

By
May 26, 2019 11:48 am

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd hit back at White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday morning.

During her interview, Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s decision to let Attorney General Bill Barr to declassify all intel agencies’ materials related to the Russia probe in an attempt to prove the intel community’s s0-called bias against Trump.

When Todd asked Sanders if Trump would accept a finding by Barr that there was no such bias that triggered the Russia probe, the press secretary refused to say yes or no.

“So he expects an outcome that he wants, not an outcome that the facts lead to?” Todd asked.

“Chuck, I think you’re trying to muddy the waters too much here,” the press secretary responded.

The NBC host interrupted: “I think what’s rich is who’s muddying waters.”

“Well, I don’t think it’s crazy to want to know how far and how wide the corruption at the FBI was,” Sanders retorted.

Watch below:

