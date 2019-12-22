Christianity Today Editor Says He’s Troubled By Fellow Evangelicals Who Won’t Call Out Trump

Mark Galli, editor-in-chief of the evangelical magazine Christianity Today, said on Sunday that he’s worried how other evangelical Christians refuse to speak out against President Donald Trump’s decidedly un-Christian behavior.

Galli, who called for Trump’s removal in a controversial op-ed last week, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that he’s “mostly concerned” with “the unwillingness of my brothers and sisters in Christ” to condemn Trump like he did.

“I have no animus against them,” the evangelical writer said. “But it strikes me as strange that for a people who take the word–the teachings of Jesus Christ seriously, the teachings of the Ten Commandments seriously, that we can’t at least say publicly and out loud in front of God and everybody that this man’s character is deeply, deeply concerning to us.”

Galli doubled down on his op-ed, saying he no longer believes Trump is “fit to lead” the country after the damning revelations in the impeachment probe emerged.

“And I don’t say that politically,” he added. “I mean, my job, our job as Christians, is to love our neighbor.”

Last week, Galli threw the pro-Trump evangelical world into a tailspin after writing an op-ed calling for Trump’s removal over his “profoundly immoral” Ukraine scheme.

Franklin Graham, whose father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today, said his father would be “very disappointed” by the op-ed. Meanwhile, a livid Trump bashed the “far left” magazine (it is not remotely far left) and claimed no other president “has done more for the Evangelical community.”

Watch Galli below: