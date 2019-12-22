Latest
16 mins ago
Van Drew Says He Decided To Defect To GOP Over Pressure To Vote For Impeachment
3 hours ago
Doug Jones Says He’s Not Worried About Losing His Seat If He Votes To Convict Trump
5 hours ago
Woman Says She Ran Over Girl Because She Looked ‘Mexican,’ According To Police

Christianity Today Editor Says He’s Troubled By Fellow Evangelicals Who Won’t Call Out Trump

LYNCHBURG, VA - MAY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Jerry Falwell (R), President of Liberty University, on stage during a commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. President Trump is the first sitting president to speak at LibertyÕs commencement since George H.W. Bush spoke in 1990. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and evangelical leader Jerry Falwell on stage during a commencement at Liberty University on May 13, 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
December 22, 2019 1:46 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Mark Galli, editor-in-chief of the evangelical magazine Christianity Today, said on Sunday that he’s worried how other evangelical Christians refuse to speak out against President Donald Trump’s decidedly un-Christian behavior.

Galli, who called for Trump’s removal in a controversial op-ed last week, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that he’s “mostly concerned” with “the unwillingness of my brothers and sisters in Christ” to condemn Trump like he did.

“I have no animus against them,” the evangelical writer said. “But it strikes me as strange that for a people who take the word–the teachings of Jesus Christ seriously, the teachings of the Ten Commandments seriously, that we can’t at least say publicly and out loud in front of God and everybody that this man’s character is deeply, deeply concerning to us.”

Galli doubled down on his op-ed, saying he no longer believes Trump is “fit to lead” the country after the damning revelations in the impeachment probe emerged.

“And I don’t say that politically,” he added. “I mean, my job, our job as Christians, is to love our neighbor.”

Last week, Galli threw the pro-Trump evangelical world into a tailspin after writing an op-ed calling for Trump’s removal over his “profoundly immoral” Ukraine scheme.

Franklin Graham, whose father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today, said his father would be “very disappointed” by the op-ed. Meanwhile, a livid Trump bashed the “far left” magazine (it is not remotely far left) and claimed no other president “has done more for the Evangelical community.”

Watch Galli below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: