Chris Wallace Tells Scalise He Mischaracterized Impeachment Testimonies ‘Very Badly’

Fox News host Chris Wallace shut down House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Sunday when the Republican leader tried to downplay the public testimonies held last week that detailed President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

Scalise argued on “Fox News Sunday” that the testimonies of diplomats Bill Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch did not prove Trump had not committed an impeachable offense when he withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to push the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden.

“All three of them were asked by–whether it was John Ratcliffe or whether it was Chris Stewart–all three of them were asked: Did you see any impeachable offenses? Did you see any bribery? Any of that? Not one of those things were mentioned,” Scalise said. “Not one person said they saw a crime committed.”

“Sir, with all due respect, that very badly mischaracterizes what they said,” Wallace responded.

“They were asked–William Taylor, for instance, the acting Ambassador to Ukraine, was asked whether or not these were impeachable offenses. He said ‘I’m there as a fact witness, I’m not there to pass judgment,’” the Fox host continued. “But he made it clear what he thought about what the President was doing.”

Wallace proceeded to play a clip of Taylor’s testimony in which the diplomat described Trump’s scheme as “illogical” and “crazy.”

Watch Scalise and Wallace below: