Years Ago, the Border Patrol’s Discipline System Was Denounced as ‘Broken.’ It’s Still Not Fixed.
READ: Court Unseals Manafort Docs, Revealing Texts With Hannity
Militiamen Rally Around Oregon GOP Senators Fleeing Climate Bill
Fox’s Chris Wallace, Shep Smith Cast Doubt On Trump’s Iran Strike Claims

June 22, 2019 11:48 am

Fox News reporters Chris Wallace and Shep Smith on Friday cast doubt on President Donald Trump’s claims about calling off a strike on Iran.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate” against Iran for shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone.

According to the President, he then called off the strike “10 minutes” beforehand when he learned that 150 people would die.

“Something’s wrong there,” Smith said while interviewing Wallace.

“I talked to a former top national security official in an earlier in Republican administration who says this just doesn’t add up,” Wallace responded.

Wallace explained that Pentagon officials would’ve fully laid out the predicted casualties in their initial briefing with Trump on a potential strike with Iran.

“So the idea that the President, ten minutes before the actual go–and again, the New York Times is reporting that the ships were in place, the war planes were in the air–ten minutes before you’re learning for the first time that there was going to be 150 casualties seems pretty unlikely and certainly not the way it’s been done in the past,” Wallace said.

