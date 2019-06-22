Fox’s Chris Wallace, Shep Smith Cast Doubt On Trump’s Iran Strike Claims

Fox News reporters Chris Wallace and Shep Smith on Friday cast doubt on President Donald Trump’s claims about calling off a strike on Iran.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate” against Iran for shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone.

According to the President, he then called off the strike “10 minutes” beforehand when he learned that 150 people would die.

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

“Something’s wrong there,” Smith said while interviewing Wallace.

“I talked to a former top national security official in an earlier in Republican administration who says this just doesn’t add up,” Wallace responded.

Wallace explained that Pentagon officials would’ve fully laid out the predicted casualties in their initial briefing with Trump on a potential strike with Iran.

“So the idea that the President, ten minutes before the actual go–and again, the New York Times is reporting that the ships were in place, the war planes were in the air–ten minutes before you’re learning for the first time that there was going to be 150 casualties seems pretty unlikely and certainly not the way it’s been done in the past,” Wallace said.

Watch below: