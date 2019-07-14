Latest
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Megan Rapinoe: 'Like 50 Policy Issues' Need To Be Reversed Before Any WH Visit
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building featuring testimony by Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump, on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
AOC, Pressley, Tlaib, Omar Hit Back At Trump's Racist Tirade: 'We Don't Fear You'
at Bad Robot on March 10, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Daily Caller Confuses Andrew Gillum With Black CNN Commentator Bakari Sellers
Fox News Host Chris Wallace Presses Conway On Migrant Detention Center 'Disaster'

By
July 14, 2019 5:20 pm

Fox News host Chris Wallace pushed White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to explain the awful conditions at the migrant detention centers on Sunday.

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview, Wallace confronted Conway with the Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s latest report on the dangerous overcrowding at several migrant detention facilities, along with a scathing pool report of Vice President Mike Pence’s tour of the squalid McAllen facility.

The Fox New host asked Conway about President Donald Trump downplaying the conditions at the facilities by claiming the migrants were “living far better now than where they came from.”

“I mean, you can look at the conditions there,” Wallace said of the photos reporters took of McAllen’s facility. “It’s a disaster.”

“Let me say a couple things that are facts,” Conway responded. “Not every facility is the same–”

Wallace interrupted: “But I’m talking about that one.”

“And I’m talking the one that the media, who were on the same trip with us, completely ignored in all their coverage,” Conway said. “They’re also completely ignoring the briefings we received from the brave Customs and Border Protection folks.”

“What do you say about McAllen, Texas, Kellyanne?” an exasperated Wallace asked.

The White House adviser claimed that simply letting the migrants at the overcrowded McAllen facility go would mean “open borders” and that “plenty of facilities” have “improved.”

“Shouldn’t you be judged on the worst facilities and the worst mistreatment of these people?” Wallace asked. “Shouldn’t you be judged on that?”

“Oh yes, so let me explain to you: I want people treated humanely,” Conway said.

Watch the exchange below:

