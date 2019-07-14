Fox News Host Chris Wallace Presses Conway On Migrant Detention Center ‘Disaster’

Fox News host Chris Wallace pushed White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to explain the awful conditions at the migrant detention centers on Sunday.

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview, Wallace confronted Conway with the Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s latest report on the dangerous overcrowding at several migrant detention facilities, along with a scathing pool report of Vice President Mike Pence’s tour of the squalid McAllen facility.

The Fox New host asked Conway about President Donald Trump downplaying the conditions at the facilities by claiming the migrants were “living far better now than where they came from.”

“I mean, you can look at the conditions there,” Wallace said of the photos reporters took of McAllen’s facility. “It’s a disaster.”

“Let me say a couple things that are facts,” Conway responded. “Not every facility is the same–”

Wallace interrupted: “But I’m talking about that one.”

“And I’m talking the one that the media, who were on the same trip with us, completely ignored in all their coverage,” Conway said. “They’re also completely ignoring the briefings we received from the brave Customs and Border Protection folks.”

“What do you say about McAllen, Texas, Kellyanne?” an exasperated Wallace asked.

The White House adviser claimed that simply letting the migrants at the overcrowded McAllen facility go would mean “open borders” and that “plenty of facilities” have “improved.”

“Shouldn’t you be judged on the worst facilities and the worst mistreatment of these people?” Wallace asked. “Shouldn’t you be judged on that?”

“Oh yes, so let me explain to you: I want people treated humanely,” Conway said.

Watch the exchange below: