MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Grills Warren About Bloomberg’s Harassment Problem

There are a multitude of harassment allegations against 2020 candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — but apparently that’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) problem.

After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, MSNBC host Chris Matthews immediately began his interview with Warren in the spin room by aggressively questioning why she had told the debate moderators that she believed the pregnant employee at Bloomberg’s company who accused the billionaire of telling her to get an abortion.

“Do you believe that the former mayor of New York said that to a pregnant employee?” Matthews asked Warren.

“Well, a pregnant employee sure said that he did,” the senator responded. “Why shouldn’t I believe her? You know, I’m just really tired of this world. This one is personal for me. It really is–”

Matthews cut her off: “But you believe he’s that kind of person who did that?”

“Look, pregnancy discrimination is real, and we have gone on and on where people say, ‘Oh, I can’t really believe the woman,'” Warren said, adding that the women who signed non-disclosure agreements with Bloomberg ought to be able to come forward.

“Sure, I agree that everybody deserves a credible response when they make a charge like that,” the MSNBC host said. “My question about him, you believe he’s lying?”

“I believe the woman, which means he’s not telling the truth,” Warren replied.

“And why would he lie? Because just to protect himself?” Matthews asked.

Though the Democratic senator repeated for the fourth time that she did, in fact, believe the employee, Matthews apparently still wasn’t satisfied.

“I just want to make sure you’re clear about this: You’re confident of your accusation?” he asked, interrupting her yet again.

“Look, all I know is what she said and what he said,” said a visibly irritated Warren. “And I’ve been on her end of it in the sense of discrimination based on pregnancy.”

Matthews’ bizarre line of questioning came a day after he apologized for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) sweeping victory in the Nevada caucus to Nazi Germany’s conquering of France during World War II.

Watch Warren and Matthews below: