Chris Cuomo Unloads On CNN Gig: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Worth My Time Anymore’

By
|
April 14, 2020 10:26 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is currently battling COVID-19, let loose on Monday night during his SirusXM program, saying that he was tired of his job at the network.

“I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided,” Cuomo said, explaining that he doesn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

“I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore,” he added.

The anchor said he hasn’t “come to any hard conclusions about how change will look,” but “change is coming.”

“Why? Because I don’t want to spend my time trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous,” he continued. “I don’t want to spend my time on television talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean, and I don’t want to spend my time talking to Republicans about them parroting things that they feel they have to say.”

Cuomo also declared that he was tired of analyzing President Donald Trump, “who we all know is full of shit most of the time by design.”

CNN did not respond to request for comment at the time of writing.

The anchor’s remarks were first reported by the New York Post.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
