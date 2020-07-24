Chicago Mayor Orders Late-Night Removal of Two Christopher Columbus Statues

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) directed that two statues of Christopher Columbus be removed from the city parks during the early hours of Friday morning.
The Chicago Tribune was the first to report the removal of one of the statues from Grant Park, noting that removal crews arrived around 1 a.m., and a few dozen people cheered as the statue of the controversial figure was brought down from its pedestal a few hours later.
Crews remove the Columbus statue in Grant Park around 3 a.m. Friday in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/iXIbyn8jZk
— armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) July 24, 2020
A second Columbus statue was removed shortly after from Arrigo Park.
The move came hours after hundreds of protesters gathered outside of Lightfoot’s home in the Logan Square neighborhood, The Tribune said.
The move follows an announcement Thursday by President Donal Trump, who told Fox News host Sean Hannity in a phone interview that he intended to deploy up to 75,000 federal agents to American cities to fight crime and protect federal property and buildings, which he said have been targeted by demonstrators.
- Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
- Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism