Latest
9 hours ago
FBI Interviewed Top Trump White House Counsel About Missing Classified Documents
Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht
10 hours ago
WATCH: The Moment When The ‘2,000 Mules’ Folks Admit Their Supposed Evidence Is Nonsense
11 hours ago
DHS Watchdog Refuses to Recuse Himself From Missing Jan. 6 Texts Investigation

Cheney’s Political Self Sacrifice Is Complete As She Loses Primary

Rep. Liz Cheney. Getty Images/TPM Illustration
By
|
August 16, 2022 10:21 p.m.

In any other context, it’d be a shocking fall from grace: a once-ascendant, Fox News celebrity congresswoman, who made leadership in her second year in office, is ousted by a political neophyte who’d once campaigned to get her incumbent opponent elected to the Senate. 

But there’s nothing shocking about Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) primary defeat to Trump-endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman. Cheney sealed her fate months ago, when she chose to direct all of her political energies towards exposing former President Donald Trump’s misdeeds and shaming her fellow Republicans for propping him up.

NBC and CNN called her race a little over an hour after polls closed.

“Our work is far from over,” Cheney told supporters at her watch party.

“Two years ago I won this primary with 73% of the vote,” she continued. “I could’ve done so again. The path was clear. But it would’ve required that I went along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.”

Her profile — and the Republican ire it incurred — only grew with her leadership of the Jan. 6 committee. In a series of highly polished, televised hearings, Cheney narrated the committee’s revelations about Trump’s culpability before and during the insurrection. 

She is candid about her intent: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she told reporters last year. 

It’s a position that has won over Democrats who spent most of their political lives feeling skeptical (at best) toward the Cheney family. But it’s been less well received in Cheney’s home state, which cast its votes for Trump by nearly 70 percent in the 2020 presidential election — embracing the former President by greater margins than any other state in the union. 

Recent polling showed Hageman with a very comfortable lead.  

Cheney’s recent actions have reflected the long-shot status of her reelection: she’s been spending a lot of time in Washington D.C., and only holding private events due to security threats. 

Still, her team didn’t entirely give up on the Sisyphean task that would be getting her elected amid such headwinds. They sent out literature encouraging Wyoming Democrats to switch parties and support Cheney in her primary. To some extent, it worked — between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1, Republicans gained 11,000 new registered voters and Democrats lost 6,000. The number of unaffiliated voters dropped too.

But the crossover support wasn’t enough in ruby red Wyoming. 

Cheney, whose political career started the same night as Trump’s in 2016, has been ousted. Speculation about a 2024 presidential run has already begun, though pro-Cheney forces are candid that her candidacy would serve more as a spoiler for a Trump redux than an effort with any real chance. 

Hageman, who has taken the inverse political journey to Cheney’s, will take over the state’s at-large seat instead. 

Hageman was once part of the Republican resistance to Trump’s 2016 ascendancy, thinking up schemes to strip him of his nomination during the party’s convention and calling him “racist and xenophobic.” Before that, she was close enough to Cheney to serve as adviser to her unsuccessful 2014 Senate campaign.

But she’s since performed the same choreography as many once anti-Trump Republicans who prize extending their political careers, becoming a full fledged MAGA acolyte and parroting the former President’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen. 

While Cheney decided that sounding the alarm about the Trump threat was worth losing her office, Hageman made the inverse calculation — and was rewarded with the almighty Trump endorsement and a statewide victory. 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: