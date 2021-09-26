Cheney Jabs Trump After Bizarre Photoshop Attack: ‘I Like Presidents Who Win Re-Election’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday hit back at former President Trump ahead of her upcoming fundraiser that former President George W. Bush will headline, following the Arizona sham election “audit” that unsurprisingly confirmed Joe Biden’s victory once again.

On Thursday night, Trump’s Save America PAC blasted out an email to its subscribers with the subject line: “ICYMI: Must-See Photo.” The email, which was issued a day after news broke of Bush’s scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Cheney next month, only contained a Photoshopped image of Bush’s face on Cheney’s head.

Trump's Save America PAC just shared this photo.



(That's W.'s face with Liz Cheney's hair.)



Bush is hosting a fundraiser for Cheney next month in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/8hcsQZToAT — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) September 23, 2021

A few days later, Cheney shot back at Trump by tweeting a picture of Bush with the caption: “I like Republican presidents who win re-election.” Cheney posted her tweet days after the sham “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona merely proved that Biden earned more votes than the official result.

I like Republican presidents who win re-election. pic.twitter.com/ifGDEuA9Jx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 26, 2021

Amongst his recent efforts to continue warring against his critics, especially the handful of Republicans who voted for his impeachment earlier this year, Trump endorsed Harriet Hagerman in the GOP primary against Cheney.

Cheney, who is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 and serves as its vice chair, has become a target of Trump and his allies after she voted to impeach the former president for “incitement of insurrection” and refused to go along with the Big Lie of a stolen election. Cheney was ousted from her leadership position as the No. 3 Republican earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) demanded that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) boot Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), the other Republican on the Jan. 6 select committee, from the GOP conference. This came after it was revealed that Biggs’ records were part of the Jan. 6 committee’s request for the phone records of some key Republican lawmakers tied to the “Stop the Steal” rally and other Big Lie-adjacent activities.

McCarthy has not acted on Biggs’ demand.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is also among the Republican lawmakers that the committee is reportedly seeking phone records from, went further than Biggs by questioning McCarthy’s fitness for leadership over Cheney and Kinzinger’s membership in the GOP conference as Republicans look ahead to next year’s midterms — and McCarthy’s likely bid for House speaker if the odds tilt in the GOP’s favor.