After High-Profile Primary Losses, Trump Goes All In On Cheney Challenger

By
|
May 30, 2022 12:27 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump, flanked by a coterie of hard-core MAGA lawmakers, appeared in Wyoming this weekend to campaign for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) Republican challenger. 

“Liz Cheney is about America last,” he told the crowd, after chuckling about a photo that mashed up Cheney and former President George W. Bush.

Trump, stung by the recent high-profile losses of some of his endorsed candidates, chided the media for not covering his winning record in primary picks. He’s still carrying anger about the losses of David Perdue and Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) in Georgia, per the Washington Post, considering both races embarrassing and Perdue in particular a lazy candidate. 

Trump has thrown his support behind Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman, an attorney and former member of the Republican National Committee.

Cheney filed to run for reelection late last week. Her vote to impeach Trump the second time and position on the January 6 committee have made her radioactive with the Trump core of the party. The Wyoming Republican party has voted to censure her, and to not recognize her as the party’s candidate.

Lawmakers joining Trump, either in video or in person, in the weekend’s Cheney bashing include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“Wyoming needs a congresswoman in the House of Representatives who prioritizes the needs of her constituents, but, unfortunately, you don’t have that. Instead, you have a congresswoman who is obsessed with attacking President Donald J. Trump and pandering to the liberal media,” McCarthy said in a video address, per the Washington Examiner. “Fortunately, on Tuesday, August 16, you have a chance to vote for a tireless advocate for the people of Wyoming, Harriet Hageman.”

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
