Latest
2 hours ago ago
Report: Palm Beach Officials Preparing For Potential Trump Indictment
2 hours ago ago
Hannity Claims Cheney Wasn’t ‘Canceled’ For Repudiating Trump’s Big Lie
3 hours ago ago
McConnell Dodges When Pressed On Cheney’s Ouster By House GOP

Cheney Hasn’t Ruled Out A Presidential Bid

Rep. Liz Cheney(R-WY), the number three Republican in the House of Representatives approaches a microphone to speak on May 12, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC after House Republicans voted to oust Cheney from ... Rep. Liz Cheney(R-WY), the number three Republican in the House of Representatives approaches a microphone to speak on May 12, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC after House Republicans voted to oust Cheney from her leadership role. - House Republicans voted on ousting anti-Trump conservative Cheney from her leadership role will almost certainly confirm that the party out of power in Washington is casting its lot with the former US President. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 13, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted as Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, apparently hasn’t ruled out a 2024 presidential bid in her effort to stop Donald Trump from setting foot in the White House again as commander-in-chief.

When asked during a TODAY Show interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that aired Thursday,  if she had ruled out a presidential bid, Cheney said she believed stopping Trump was “the most important issue that we are facing right now as a country.”

“He must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office,” she said.

When asked if she would run for president in an effort to prevent Trump from winning a future presidential bid, she said she was “going to do everything that I can,” to make sure that never happens.

Cheney said that a key focus of hers will be ensuring that the Republican Party “gets back to substance and policy.”

Pressed again about whether she would consider filing to run in a bid against Trump, Cheney said: “Right now, I am very focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth and stands for fundamental principles that are conservative and mostly stands for the Constitution.”

“I won’t let a former president or anybody else unravel the democracy,” she added.

 

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: