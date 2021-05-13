Cheney Hasn’t Ruled Out A Presidential Bid

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted as Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, apparently hasn’t ruled out a 2024 presidential bid in her effort to stop Donald Trump from setting foot in the White House again as commander-in-chief.

When asked during a TODAY Show interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that aired Thursday, if she had ruled out a presidential bid, Cheney said she believed stopping Trump was “the most important issue that we are facing right now as a country.”

“He must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office,” she said.

JUST IN: “I'm going do everything that I can — both to make sure that that never happens, but also to make sure that the Republican party gets back to substance and policy.” -Rep. Liz Cheney on if she would run for president to keep former President Trump out of the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/s3fRBhdiBV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021

When asked if she would run for president in an effort to prevent Trump from winning a future presidential bid, she said she was “going to do everything that I can,” to make sure that never happens.

Cheney said that a key focus of hers will be ensuring that the Republican Party “gets back to substance and policy.”

Pressed again about whether she would consider filing to run in a bid against Trump, Cheney said: “Right now, I am very focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth and stands for fundamental principles that are conservative and mostly stands for the Constitution.”

“I won’t let a former president or anybody else unravel the democracy,” she added.