Cheney Officially Backs Rep. Slotkin In First Dem Endorsement

UNITED STATES - JULY 9: Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., arrive for the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled Department of Defense Authorities and Roles Related to Civilian Law E... UNITED STATES - JULY 9: Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., arrive for the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled Department of Defense Authorities and Roles Related to Civilian Law Enforcement, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 27, 2022 2:09 p.m.

House Jan. 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) reelection bid on Thursday, marking the Republican’s first endorsement of a lawmaker on the other side of the aisle in her push against Trumpism in her own party.

Cheney, who serves on the Armed Forces Committee with Slotkin, praised the Democrat as “a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.”

“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress,” she said in the endorsement, which was published by Slotkin’s campaign.

Slotkin thanked Cheney for the boost.

“I’m grateful for her support in this race and I’m proud of the work we’ve done together to strengthen our national security and America’s role in the world,” the Democrat said in a statement. “We all know that our country is going through a difficult moment right now. But throughout our history, two things have helped us weather times like these: engaged citizens and principled leaders, from both sides of the aisle.”

Cheney will also hold a campaign event with Slotkin in Michigan on Tuesday.

The endorsement came about a month after Cheney, who was defeated by a Trump-backed primary challenger, said she was willing to stump for Democrats.

Slotkin’s Republican rival is Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett (R), whose campaign texted fake appointment confirmations for “your child’s gender reassignment surgery” to voters in April.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
