Insurrections May Be Bad But Liz Cheney Is Still All Good With GOP War On Voting

By
|
May 24, 2021 9:44 a.m.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) recognizing the Capitol insurrection was ex-President Donald Trump’s fault means she actually has a problem with her party’s attacks on voting.

“Well, I think you have to look at the specifics of each one of those efforts,” she said when Axios reporter Jonathan Swan asked in a pre-recorded interview, published Sunday, if she saw any connection between Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being rigged against him and the wave of Republicans’ anti-voting bills across the country.

The Wyoming Republican demurred again when Swan pointed out that it’s hardly a coincidence that the legislation began pouring in after the election.

“I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote and people who don’t shouldn’t,” she said.

Cheney repeated again that “you’ve gotta look at each individual state law.”

Cheney’s defense of her party’s attempts to restrict voting comes after House Republicans stripped her of her leadership rank as House GOP conference chair for rejecting Trump’s “Big Lie”–aka part of the basis of Republicans’ attacks on democracy.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
