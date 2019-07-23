Latest
news 2020 Elections

City Council Of Charlotte, Host Of 2020 GOP Convention, Votes To Condemn Trump

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 23, 2019 8:12 am

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist and xenophobic comments” about the squad, a notable move from the leadership of the city that will play host to the 2020 Republican convention.

The vote was split along party lines, according to the Washington Post. 

A Charlotte Observer reporter snapped a picture of the resolution:

The document “acknowledges that many of the City’s residents are immigrants and/or people of color” and “condemns all hate speech, bigotry, racism, and discrimination, wherever it may occur, especially from the highest levels of government.”

