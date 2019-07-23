City Council Of Charlotte, Host Of 2020 GOP Convention, Votes To Condemn Trump

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist and xenophobic comments” about the squad, a notable move from the leadership of the city that will play host to the 2020 Republican convention.

The vote was split along party lines, according to the Washington Post.

A Charlotte Observer reporter snapped a picture of the resolution:

Full resolution proposed in Charlotte to “condemn” President Trump’s tweets & “Send Her Back” chant. pic.twitter.com/tWB7xB0YyQ — Anna Douglas (@ADouglasNews) July 22, 2019

The document “acknowledges that many of the City’s residents are immigrants and/or people of color” and “condemns all hate speech, bigotry, racism, and discrimination, wherever it may occur, especially from the highest levels of government.”