on July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rand Paul Is The First Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus
Fauci On Differing With Trump: He’s Coming From A ‘Hope Layperson Standpoint’
Mnuchin Says Recession Is A ‘Technical Question’ That’s ‘Not Terribly Relevant’

Wolf Suggests Russia May Be Spreading National Quarantine Rumors

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 25: Chad Wolf, acting DHS secretary, testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing on the FY2021 budget request for DHS in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
March 22, 2020 2:58 p.m.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf dismissed the notion of an impending national lockdown or quarantine in the U.S. during an interview on Fox News Sunday morning.

After saying that he’s been contacted numerous times about text messages and screenshots warning of a national lockdown or a national quarantine, Wolf said the messages are “absolutely false” and that it’s “part of a disinformation campaign.”

“What we know — whether it’s Russia or whether it’s other cyber actors — they like to sow discord on any controversial issue,” Wolf said. “So, it doesn’t just have to be elections. It can be any issue. And we’re seeing that now with the coronavirus.”

Wolf went on to urge Americans to not believe or spread the rumors and to get information from state and federal officials.

On Friday, the White House’s National Security Council tweeted that text messages and emails about an impending national shutdown are “absolutely false.”

Last month, the World Health Organization, which classified the coronavirus outbreak as a “pandemic,” acknowledged that the response to the outbreak has been accompanied by an “infodemic” — an overabundance of accurate and inaccurate information that impedes the public’s ability to find reliable guidance.

Watch Wolf’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion
