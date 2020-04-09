Latest
37 mins ago
How A Border Wall Fundraiser Jumped Head-First Into The International Medical Supply Game
2 hours ago
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved Out Of ICU
3 hours ago
Why The Economy Is Unlikely To Recover As Quickly As It Collapsed

Census Bureau To Add Coronavirus-Related Questions To Its Business Surveys

By
|
April 9, 2020 4:41 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Census Bureau is adding COVID-19-related questions to a handful of business surveys it conducts, according to regulatory filings submitted this week.

In a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, Census Bureau Deputy Director Ron Jarmin said that the questions are being added to the surveys immediately and that the “information is essential to the U.S. Census Bureau’s emergency response to the COVID‐19 Pandemic.”

The questions — which ask businesses how the coronavirus outbreak has affected their operations in terms of closures, staffing and supply chain issues — are being added to five surveys that have been designated as Primary Economic Indicators.

“As Primary Economic Indicators, each of these surveys produce timely and closely‐watched statistics about the health of the U.S economy,” Jarmin said in the letter to OMB. “Given the importance of these indicator surveys and of the statistics they produce, it is imperative we measure to what extent businesses have been impacted in terms of their ability to maintain operations during this turbulent period.”

The OMB approved the Census Bureau’s emergency request to add the questions. The surveys getting COVID-19 questions added to them are the Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3) Survey; Building Permits Survey; Monthly Wholesale Trade Survey; Monthly Retail Surveys; and the Quarterly Services Survey.

Read Jarmin’s OMB letter and screenshots of what the questions will look like on the surveys below:

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: