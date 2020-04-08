CDC Site Deletes Anecdotal Reports Of Docs Using Trump’s Touted Anti-Malaria Drugs

Latest
43 mins ago
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
President Donald Trump listens to questions in the White House press briefing room with members of the Coronavirus Task Force on April 3, 2020.
By
|
April 8, 2020 8:57 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly deleted large chunks of its guidelines on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, two anti-malaria drugs President Donald Trump has claimed to be potentially effective treatment for COVID-19.

Eli Lee, a research at the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) watchdog organization, flagged on Tuesday that the CDC’s advisory on coronavirus treatment no longer includes details of how “some U.S. clinicians have reported anecdotally different hydroxychloroquine dosing,” and that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are “reportedly well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients.”

The site also previously stated that the two drugs “are currently recommended for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in several countries.”

The section on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine has now been whittled down to one paragraph explaining that they are merely “under investigation in clinical trials.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
