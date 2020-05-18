CDC Official Hits Back At Navarro With Reminder That Trump Oversees Agency

A senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) apparently didn’t take too kindly to White House economic adviser Peter Navarro’s jab at the agency on Sunday.

“We should remind Mr. Navarro that the CDC is a federal agency part of the administration,” the unnamed official told CNN. “The CDC director is an appointed position, and Dr. [Robert] Redfield was appointed by President [Donald] Trump.”

“If there is criticism of the CDC, ultimately Mr. Navarro is being critical of the President and the man who President Trump placed to lead the agency,” the official continued.

Navarro swiped at the CDC during an interview on “Meet the Press” when NBC News anchor Chuck Todd asked the White House adviser if President Donald Trump has confidence in the agency to lead the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First of all, you should ask the President that question, not me,” Navarro replied. “But early on in this crisis, the CDC, which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space, really let the country down with the testing.”

“Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test,” he continued. “And that did set us back.”