SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 21: Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to U.S. President George W. Bush, speaks during a panel discussion at the 2008 Mortgage Bankers Association Conference and Expo October 21, 2008 in San Francisco, California. The annual Mortgage Bankers conference runs through October 22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
CDC Official Hits Back At Navarro With Reminder That Trump Oversees Agency

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump's assistant and most visible advisors on the economy, waits to start an interview with PBS NewsHour on Tuesday, August 9, 2016.
May 18, 2020 11:15 a.m.

A senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) apparently didn’t take too kindly to White House economic adviser Peter Navarro’s jab at the agency on Sunday.

“We should remind Mr. Navarro that the CDC is a federal agency part of the administration,” the unnamed official told CNN. “The CDC director is an appointed position, and Dr. [Robert] Redfield was appointed by President [Donald] Trump.”

“If there is criticism of the CDC, ultimately Mr. Navarro is being critical of the President and the man who President Trump placed to lead the agency,” the official continued.

Navarro swiped at the CDC during an interview on “Meet the Press” when NBC News anchor Chuck Todd asked the White House adviser if President Donald Trump has confidence in the agency to lead the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First of all, you should ask the President that question, not me,” Navarro replied. “But early on in this crisis, the CDC, which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space, really let the country down with the testing.”

“Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test,” he continued. “And that did set us back.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
