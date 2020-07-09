CDC Director Says Guidelines On Reopening Schools Won’t Change Despite Trump Complaints

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield stated on Thursday morning that the agency’s recommendations on how schools can reopen in the fall will not be altered despite President Donald Trump’s attacks against them.

“Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities in trying to open K-12s,” Redfield said during an interview on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

“It’s not a revision of the guidelines,” he continued. “It’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump had attacked the CDC’s “very tough and expensive” guidelines via Twitter and accused the agency of “asking schools to do very impractical things.”

Redfield dodged the issue during a White House press briefing several hours later when reporters asked if the CDC will revise its recommendations as a result of Trump’s tweet, saying only that his agency “will continue to develop and evolve guidance to meet the needs of the schools and the states that we continue to provide that assistance to.”