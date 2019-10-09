CBS Publishes Version Of Whistleblower’s Memo About Ukraine Call

CBS published on Wednesday what it described as the “full contents” of a memo written by the whistleblower who would later file a complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The memo “as described to CBS” can be read here.

According to CBS, the whistleblower drew up the memo on July 26 after talking to an unknown White House official who had been on the call the day before.

ABC News and the New York Times had reported on the memo on Tuesday, describing how the White House official described the call as “frightening” and “crazy.”