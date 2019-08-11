CBP Chief Forced To Explain Why ICE Raids Haven’t Targeted Trump’s Companies

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Sunday had to explain why sweeping immigration raids haven’t affected President Donald Trump’s companies despite multiple reports of those companies hiring undocumented immigrants.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that even as Trump cracks down on immigration through harsh measures, Trump Organization itself currently has undocumented immigrants working on its construction sites.

CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper pointed out to Morgan that despite immigration agencies’ major increases in raids, including the ones in Mississippi last week that led to a record 680 arrests, there’ve been “zero raids” at Trump’s businesses.

“It seems like you guys are turning a blind eye to this crime being committed by the President’s own companies,” Tapper told Morgan, who recently served as the head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency before he was tapped as acting CBP commissioner in July.

Morgan said he’s “never known anybody in law enforcement to turn a blind eye to someone that’s committing a crime.”

When Tapper commented that it seemed like there haven’t been any investigations into Trump’s companies, the acting CBP commissioner said that “you can’t really say that for sure” because “there are investigations going on all the time that you’re unaware of.”

“And we shouldn’t be aware of those investigations,” Morgan said. “So those investigations should be done without notifying everyone, because, of course, it is going to jeopardize the investigation if I come on here and I talk to you about an investigation that is going on.”

