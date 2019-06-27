Castro Uses Morning TV Spot For Some Mild Gloating: ‘Clearly I Had A Great Night’

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro took some time to relish in his successful evening on the debate stage Thursday morning, stating bluntly to CNN: “Clearly I had a great night.”

After Castro admitted that he hadn’t yet slept since the first round of the 2020 Democratic primary debates on Wednesday night, CNN’s John Berman pointed out Google Trends’ latest statistics on searches during and after the debate. The statistics showed searches for Castro’s name skyrocketed by 4,000 percent.

“Why do you think that is?” Berman asked. Castro replied with a slight dig at the media.

“Well, clearly I had a great night,” Castro said. “I went in there and the truth is before last night, a lot of American voters hadn’t had the opportunity to hear from me. The media have focused in these last few months on some of the other campaigns.”

