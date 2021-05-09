Cassidy Pushes Back On Graham Declaring GOP ‘Can’t Grow Without’ Trump

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a press conference following a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House Republican members spoke about the Biden administration's immigration policies and the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: (L to R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) answers questions from reporters as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) looks on during a news conference following their weekly policy luncheon, September 26, ... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: (L to R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) answers questions from reporters as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) looks on during a news conference following their weekly policy luncheon, September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Leader McConnell announced they will not vote on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, the GOP's latest attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 9, 2021 10:53 a.m.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Sunday pushed back on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) remarks last week declaring that the Republican Party can’t move forward without former President Trump, amid House Republicans threatening to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vehement criticism of the former president.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press,” Cassidy was asked about Graham’s remarks to Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week. After saying that he has “always liked” Cheney, Graham painted the third-ranking Republican as a major obstacle for the GOP heading into next year’s midterm elections after she has repeatedly bucked Trump on his election fraud falsehoods.

“I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump,” Graham said Thursday. “I’ve determined that we can’t grow without him.”

Cassidy replied by first bragging about the Trump administration’s policies and arguing that some Republicans still see the former president as “the messenger” of them.

Cassidy, who was one of the handful of Republicans that voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” earlier this year, went on to refute Graham’s idea of a GOP that can’t move forward without the former president.

“If you look at polls, there is a whole group of folks that agree with Liz Cheney and so for us to win in 2022 and 2024, we need everybody,” Cassidy said. “We need those who feel as Liz. We need those who feel as Lindsey.”

Cassidy reiterated that the GOP’s focus should be on policies in order to regain the majority in Congress next year.

“Now ultimately it’s about the policies. You see that Cheney, Cassidy support those policies. Those policies are our ticket to victory,” Cassidy said. “And I think those policies will bring us back in 2022.”

Cassidy has been outspoken against the notion that the GOP should center its identity around Trump in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol insurrection that the former president incited.

Pressed on whether the Republican Party can move forward without Trump during an interview on CNN hours before the former president delivered remarks at CPAC in late February, Cassidy — who was censured by the Louisiana Republican Party for voting in favor of Trump’s impeachment — stated that CPAC is “not the entirety of the Republican Party” and that the GOP needs to listen to voters to win in 2022 and 2024.

“We have to listen to the voters, not just those who really like President Trump, but also those who perhaps are less sure,” Cassidy told CNN. “If we do, if we speak to the voters who are less sure who went from President Trump to President Biden, we win. If we don’t, we lose. That is a reality that we have to confront.”

Watch Cassidy’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
