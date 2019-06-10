Casada Has Announced His Resignation Date — But Some Want Him Out Even Sooner

Embattled Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (R) has finally conceded to the political reality that he’ll have to resign, and has chosen his 60th birthday as the date — August 2.

But for some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, that day just can’t come soon enough.

According to a Nashville Public Radio report, there has been a bipartisan outcry for him to leave sooner. And, there is a line of succession in the House, meaning that a special election is not necessarily even needed but for the ambitious few who want to leapfrog their places in line with the help of their peers.

Rep. Mike Stewart, the Democratic caucus chair, told TPM that he thinks that Casada is plotting.

“I can only assume he’s trying to get one of his cronies in power,” he said in a text.

