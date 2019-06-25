Latest
E. Jean Carroll Laughs Off Trump’s Criticism: ‘I Love That I’m Not His Type’

WARWICK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21,2019: E. Jean Carroll at her home in Warwick, NY. (Photo by Eva Deitch for The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
June 25, 2019 9:31 am

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll laughed off President Donald Trump’s dismissal of her as “not his type” after she publicly accused him of sexual assault.

“I love that I’m not his type,” Carroll told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday evening. “He also called Miss Universe fat — miss piggy, I think he called her. Miss Universe! One of the most beautiful women in the solar system! And he called her fat.”

“He’s denied all 15 women who’ve come forward,” she continued. “He denies. He turns it around. He threatens and he attacks.”

Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. By Vox’s count, she is at least the 22nd women to publicly accuse Trump of sexual assault or harassment. Trump has denied all of the allegations, usually pivoting to insult the appearance of the women levying the charges.

